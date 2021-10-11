CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Panama City leaders discuss progress three years after Hurricane Michael

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaLMJ_0cNLVCOc00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City, city officials said Hurricane Michael tested the resilience of this community beyond belief.

Panama City was devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018. Much of the city’s infrastructure was torn apart by the Cat 5 storm but now, Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, said the city is now able to resource a lot of things that were either ruined or finished off by the storm.

“We’re going to take advantage of that situation, because it really took advantage of us,” Brudnicki said.

Thunder Beach Autumn Rally returns to Panama City Beach

Brudnicki said Panama City has come a long way in the last three years and is hopeful they can be finished with the city’s recovery two to four years from now.

“Is that possible? I don’t know,” Brudnicki said. “But I do know based on the funding that we should be receiving, the soft costs and engineering that it’ll take to get us to the point to repair and fix everything it’s doable.”

He adds Panama City is slated to receive more funding to fix roads damaged by Hurricane Michael and the aftermath.

Update: Former city commissioner pleads guilty, admits to voting in exchange for money

“We have $113 million coming from the state of which 80 percent of it has to be repaid — the other 20 percent is a grant we don’t start repaying it until after like 6 months after we get it and then its an interest free loan to the state to use that money and it will probably totally repair 40 percent of the roads in the city,” Brudnicki said. “We won’t be able to do everything, but we’ll we able to do everything that’s damaged.”

Brudnicki said officials along with residents should be hopeful for the city’s future.

“We’re going to really make, as our illustrious city manager says, create the premiere city of the Panhandle,” Brudnicki said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panama City holds meetings to discuss plans for new $100 million Civic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials interviewed four architectural and engineering firms today for the job of designing a new $100 million Civic Center.  Representatives of the four firms gave 45-minute presentations on Friday, pitching their plans for the building. Panama City is working with city residents and the arts community to decide […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Improving traffic flow in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — State Road 79 between Back Beach and Front Beach Road is now called South Arnold Road since city officials took it off the state’s hands. That area, around what is locally known as “The Y,” is going to be under construction for up to two years. The Community Redevelopment […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf County feels the impact of red tide

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Earlier this week the county commission unanimously voted to put a local emergency order into effect due to red tide along the coast. Beachgoers said they are feeling the physical effects such as coughing and sneezing and a number of marine animals have washed up onshore. Gulf County County Administrator […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

LGBTQ center of Bay County holds Poker Run and Drag Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County held a Poker Run and Drag Show Friday night. The Poker Run began at 6:00 Friday evening at House of Henry. Participants were able to make their way through Downtown Panama City businesses including The Place, History Class Brewing Company, Millies and Panama Hot […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Sports
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Red tide present at Panama City Beach beach access

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Red tide has officially shown up along Panama City Beach. State health officials said tests show red tide in the water at public beach access number 43 on Front Beach Road. Red tide is algae bloom that depletes oxygen levels in the water, thrives in warm water, and usually […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Funding is coming in for Panama City voluntary home buyout program

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — After months of waiting, Panama City residents who applied for the Voluntary Home Buyout program will start seeing some action.  Tuesday, the city commission officially released funding and selected an appraiser.  This program gives the city around $5 million to purchase homes that continuously flood in rain events. This funding […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Request for Apalachicola fugitive slave marker sparks controversy

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Our media partners at the Apalachicola Times are reporting on a controversy surrounding a request for a historical marker. The marker would recognize Moses Roper, a 19th-century abolitionist who escaped a life of slavery on an Apalachicola steamboat. But city commissioners aren’t exactly welcoming the proposal. Most people had never heard […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

PCBPD awaiting new infrared thermometers and smart boards

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New improvements are coming to the Panama City Beach Police Department. On Thursday the city approved a resolution for the department to receive smart boards and five infrared thermometer scanners from a federal grant. The Police Department applied for the supplies several months ago and is just receiving the boards […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Extreme Weather
WMBB

Construction begins on phase one of Harrison Avenue streetscape

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Business owners say they are excited as construction begins on a Harrison Avenue streetscape project. This project will improve the overall aesthetic of the area and fix infrastructure.  Nate Taylor the Operating Partner of C&G Sporting Goods said it’s time to start taking pride in downtown.  “This is the spark […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle hospitals see decrease in COVID patients

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hospitals in Bay, Walton and Gulf counties are seeing a decline in COVID-19 patients, Ascension Sacred Heart said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there were a total of 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, and Ascension […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Much needed repairs coming to Panama City water and sewer lines

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents will start seeing much needed repairs happening on the city’s water and sewer lines. The project is slated to start early next year. Tuesday, the city commission also approved contracts with engineers to start redesigning the city’s pipes using funding through the state revolving fund.  This money […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Walton Fair brings more foot traffic to DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — The oldest festival in Walton County is bringing more visitors to DeFuniak downtown.  It’s the 98th year for the county fair. The event welcomed in thousands so far the first week. “This is our 98th fair, we started the fair in 1924,” said County Commissioner Danny Glidewell.  Within the first […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

LHFD unveils million-dollar fire truck

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Fire Department had its first-ever push-in ceremony Wednesday morning to welcome its newest addition. The nearly million-dollar ladder truck is one of a kind and took 19 months to build. Lynn Haven Fire Chief John DeLonjay said the state-of-the-art fire truck was completely custom built. “We took […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Trilingual School celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local students celebrated the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday with a festival. The Panama City Trilingual School highlighted prominent figures and artists in the Hispanic community, with singing and dancing. Kids from kindergarten to middle school dressed up like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Mexican Painter Frida […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

The Ark hosts fundraiser to support drug rehab

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups throughout Bay County are fighting back against drugs, which have too often led to overdoses in our community. Now people can attend a cruise and raise money for a good cause at the same time. The Ark is holding a fundraiser later this month to help people fight addictions. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Hospital officials want to implement a pandemic wing

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began Jackson Hospital has reached its full capacity to care for COVID patients many times. Hospital engineers came up with a plan to make caregiving easier during a pandemic or a surge. “We’re trying to get funding to produce a pandemic wing in our hospital,” Engineering and […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WMBB

629
Followers
287
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy