Missouri S&T will celebrate Extension and Engagement Week 2021 this October along with the University of Missouri System focusing on the theme “A Healthy Missouri.”. All four UM System campuses will showcase the impact that extension programming and university engagement have on addressing state and local challenges in economic opportunity, educational excellence and access, and health and well-being. Missouri S&T events will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 23. Events will be a mix of in-person and Zoom events, with Zoom links available at community.umsystem.edu.

ROLLA, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO