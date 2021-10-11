Hubble Captures Mesmerizing Detail of Two Galaxies on a Collision Course

Around 100 million light-years away, two galaxies are giving astronomers a sneak preview of the fate of the Milky Way. So close that they are categorized under a single name, Arp 91, the spiral galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are in the process of merging, with material from the latter extending towards and into the former. Details of this merger are visible in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Gradually, the two galaxies will join together, becoming one big elliptical galaxy, according to our models of these colossal cosmic interactions. That's how we expect the Milky Way to end...