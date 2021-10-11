32 things we learned from Week 5 of 2021 NFL season: MVP-caliber performances from top QBs

The 32 things we learned from Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season:. 1. Is it any surprise that a pair of head coaches who have severely undermined themselves are watching their teams lose? Days after Jon Gruden's damning 2011 email about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith emerged, his Las Vegas Raiders – they began the season 3-0 – played lifelessly in a 20-9 defeat to a limited Chicago Bears squad Sunday. Earlier in the day, former NFL stars and current ESPN analysts Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi offered scathing criticism of Gruden, whose racist trope describing Smith left Moss in tears. Just as it seemed Gruden's organization was finally turning a corner in his largely disappointing second stint, it's now worth wondering how tenable his tenure is.