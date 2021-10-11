Meeting Minutes: Nick Stoner Senior Citizens Club, Oct. 5

The Silver Creek Seniors mt on Tuesday, Oct. 5 with 33 members present. President Ed Newman opened with the Pledge to the flag and everyone singing God Bless America. Pauline Flitt’s spiritual reading was “Did I,” followed by a blessing of those in attendance and the Pot Luck lunch provided by members. President Newman welcomed back Walter and Nancy Klycek. Walter gave a brief speech about what judges’ jobs really entail. According to the Constitution, they are “finders of facts.” Judge Klycek then installed the following Club officers: President Ed Newman, Vice Pres. Joan Suski, Secretary Treasurer Lorrie Newman, Corresponding Secretary Eleanor Lemiszko, Petty cash officer MaryAnn Seibert, Chaplains Pauline Flitt and Carm Tampio, Building Maintenance Harry Suski, Earl Sheeler and absent Sally Conover and Bob Sutehall.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO