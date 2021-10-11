CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Development Committee

The public will have the ability to attend in person or to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85086854307?pwd=emd4bG9zRkxuQWpUWEZhVzB1YTdKQT09 Passcode: 277271 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,85086854307#,,,,*277271# or +13126266799,,85086854307#,,,,*277271# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 253.

loudounnow.com

Leesburg Staff Pushing Economic Development on Several Fronts

There’s the phrase “too many irons in the fire” and then there’s the workload Leesburg Economic Development Director Russell Seymour finds himself juggling. Just last week, Seymour led a public input session on redevelopment options for the town’s Liberty Street parking lot. It’s an underused part of the downtown historic district that has been of interest to several developers in recent years, and has been the subject of at least one unsolicited proposal to the town this year.
LEESBURG, VA
greenvillesc.gov

Follow Greenville's New Economic Development Initiative

Make sure you're following us on all of the @YouCanGreenvilleSC social media profiles:. You'll learn about emerging resources and can’t-miss events. You can tell us what you love about Greenville’s business climate. Or you can share your own entrepreneurial journey to show how you’re changing the world.
GREENVILLE, SC
Brookings Institution

A roadmap to developing inclusive regional economic indicators

In 2020, Brookings Metro ran an Inclusive Economic Indicators Lab to help three regions—Indianapolis, Memphis, and Orlando—develop compelling and influential indicators projects that use metrics to drive more inclusive local economic outcomes. Like their counterparts in an increasing number of U.S. cities and metro areas, Lab participants embraced a vision of economic success defined by not only the quantity of economic growth, but also the distribution of that growth among a region’s residents—particularly those who have historically faced economic exclusion.
ECONOMY
southoldtownny.gov

Architectural Review Committee

The public has the opportunity to attend in person or view and listen to the meeting via the Zoom online platform. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85812151548?pwd=dS9CZlNNcGJmdlBpL3VIQ2dtZ2w4Zz09 Passcode: 933207 Or One tap mobile : US: +16465588656,,85812151548#,,,,*933207# or +13017158592,,85812151548#,,,,*933207# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 720 707 2699 Webinar ID: 858 1215 1548 Passcode: 933207 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kczAJsyyqf.
POLITICS
southoldtownny.gov

Southold Town Community Outreach Implementation Working Group

The public will have the ability to attend in person or to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85404067511?pwd=QkVnYUVndXI2bzNYUyt5VGVjTzR6UT09 Passcode: 398183 Or One tap mobile : US: +19294362866,,85404067511#,,,,*398183# or +13126266799,,85404067511#,,,,*398183# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 854 0406 7511 Passcode: 398183 International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kiFckOj3X.
POLITICS
bizjournals

Lockhart targets key areas for new economic development

Lockhart, centrally located between Austin and San Antonio, is at the cusp of growth in population and industry, contributing to its success in manufacturing and distribution. Aside from its prime location, the completion of SH-130 in 2012 gave the Barbecue Capital of Texas a boost in infrastructure critical to moving goods and services throughout the region and the Texas Triangle. Combined with Lockhart’s proud agricultural history, proximity to high tech companies, and higher education, potential employers are taking notice.
LOCKHART, TX
Sand Hills Express

Custer Economic Development Presents Awards at Annual Picnic

CEDC President Joyce Richardson and Board Member Jerry Adams present awards at annual CEDC picnic Oct. 10. CUSTER COUNTY—Three Custer County businesses are celebrating their history as well as their future as staples in the community and were recognized during the annual Custer Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) Awards Presentation on October 10.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
NWI.com

EDCMC leader honored by International Economic Development Council

Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse was honored by the International Economic Development Council at its annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Hulse, who leads economic development efforts in Michigan City, was honored as a Fellow Member, a status conferred upon "IEDC members who have displayed unusual stature...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
gallatinnews.com

Fenton named TDEC ‘Economic Development Professional of the Year’

The Tennessee Economic Development Council (TEDC) has honored Gallatin Economic Development Agency’s James Fenton as the Fred H. Harris Economic Development Professional of the Year. The award recognizes Fenton in part for his role in securing the new Facebook hyper-scale data center in Gallatin. Facebook will become the largest single...
GALLATIN, TN
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Grants to fund salary, economic development studies in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG – The Select Board signed off on accepting two $20,000 state grants at its meeting Thursday – one for a wage classification plan and another for an economic development assessment. “The state has agreed to fund both of those best practices at $20,000 each,” Town Administrator Nick Caccamo said.
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
Bay Net

Charles County Receives Excellence In Economic Development Awards

LA PLATA, Md. - The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recognized the Charles County Economic Development Department as winners of the silver and bronze rank awards on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The silver rank was for the Velocity Center and the Revitalization of the Town of Indian Head in the real estate development and reuse category. The bronze rank was for the Charles County Economic Development Department 2020 Annual Report in the annual report category.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Reading Eagle

GRCA wins Pennsylvania Economic Development Association award

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association as the winner of the Economic Marketing Innovation of the Year Award for its Rebuild Berks campaign. The award was announced Thursday at the 2021 PEDA Fall Conference. GRCA’s Director of Communications & Marketing Leah Fassnacht...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
texasborderbusiness.com

Borderplex Alliance Wins Economic Development Organization of the Year

Washington, D.C. — The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) awarded The Borderplex Alliance their coveted Economic Development Organization of the Year Award. The honor was presented in front of over 1,000 attendees at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, currently underway in Nashville. “The winners of IEDC’s Excellence...
ECONOMY
southeastsun.com

Enterprise selected to participate in new economic development academy

Enterprise is one of 30 communities in the state selected to participate in a new economic development academy. The Alabama League of Municipalities has selected 30 communities from across the state to participate in its newly-formed Economic Development Academy which was created in July as part of its effort to assist local communities with their business and industry recruitment practices.
ENTERPRISE, AL
nafoa.org

Webinar with Economic Development Administration on ARP Funding for Tribes

On October 14th, NAFOA will be hosting a webinar with the Economic Development Administration (EDA) on their updated Tribal eligibility regulations as well as an overview of funding available through their recent programs. The webinar will be held via Zoom on October 14, 2021 at 2pm-3pm EDT. The EDA will...
ECONOMY
madisonct.org

Guilford and Madison Appoint Shared Economic Development Director

October 2021 - First Selectmen of the towns of Madison and Guilford announce that Sheri Cote has been named as the newly established Guilford-Madison Economic Development Director. Ms. Cote will assist and advise both First Selectmen and both Economic Development Commissions (EDC) on matters relating to the promotion and development...
GUILFORD, CT
Blue Springs Examiner

A broader role for Independence economic development group?

Shifting the marketing of Independence tourism to a group outside City Hall is worth a look – with a few key questions in mind. Local attorney Steve Mauer has served the interests of the community ably and well in a variety of roles through the years. He currently leads the board of the Independence Economic Development Council. He and others have been looking at moving the city’s tourism division over to the EDC.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
upstatebusinessjournal.com

City of Greenville puts economic development strategic action plan out for bid

The City of Greenville has just put out a request for an economic development strategic action plan, essentially a framework for implementing the city’s comprehensive plan, known as GVL2040. The bid posting called for “a qualified firm” to develop such a plan, with successful proposals providing “qualifications for the development...
GREENVILLE, SC
okcommerce.gov

Oklahoma Economic Development Returns to Global Stage

It’s been more than 18 months since an Oklahoma delegation had a physical presence at a trade show or event outside of the U.S. Later this month, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) will join five Oklahoma aerospace companies at the 2021 MRO Europe in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “Our business team...
ECONOMY

