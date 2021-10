NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team fell 1-0 on Sunday afternoon to ECU in Greenville, North Carolina in a non-conference match. Head coach Angie Hind said, " We just weren't ourselves today, credit to ECU they took full advantage of the sluggish start we had and got the early goal. From then we had to fight our way back into the game and although we caused some problem and made some changes we just didn't have enough and ultimately came up short. "

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO