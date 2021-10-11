CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs, Bills game delayed for hour due to storms

By Nick Sloan
KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Weather delayed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game for about an hour on Sunday night. The game resumed around 10:15 p.m. KCTV5's Nathan Vickers spoke to fans outside of the game when the delay happened.

www.kctv5.com

