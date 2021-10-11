CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Merrick Garland is at war with American families: Devine

Cover picture for the articleOnly a fool pokes a mama bear, but that’s Merrick Garland for you. The attorney general thought to be such a moderate that 20 Republicans confirmed his nomination turns out to be a radical ideologue hellbent on targeting President Biden’s political foes. He is injecting himself into the front lines...

Slate

Will Merrick Garland Put Steve Bannon in Jail?

On his last day in office, Donald Trump pardoned his adviser Steve Bannon for having committed the crime of fraud. In 2018 and 2019, Bannon defrauded donors to a private fundraising campaign to build a wall at the Mexican border called We Build the Wall. It took less than 10 months from the pardon for Bannon to be caught breaking the law again: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced on Thursday that Bannon has illegally defied its subpoena and will be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Oct. 21. And it could get tense.

The attorney general’s first appearance at the panel promises to touch on everything from abortion to immigration to Jan. 6 — and more. The news: Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to appear at the House Judiciary Committee next week, three sources familiar with the plans told POLITICO. The hearing on oversight of the Justice Department is set for Oct. 21.
CONGRESS & COURTS
shepherdexpress.com

Eric Holder, Merrick Garland: Attorneys General Matter for Marijuana Reform

“We are clearly on the path to decriminalizing marijuana. You know it’s going to happen, we are on a glide path now,” said former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama. “We need to move marijuana from Schedule I so research can be done,” he said. “It is classified now on the same level as heroin is, and clearly that is inappropriate.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Merrick Garland Cites Unexplained Threats Of Violence To Involve Authorities In Culture War Issues

Merrick Garland, once hailed as a “moderate” choice for President Joe Biden’s attorney general, has now twice referenced unexplained threats of violence in directing authorities to investigate hot button culture issues. The attorney general directed the FBI on Oct. 4 to target parents who allegedly threaten violence against public school...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kiowacountypress.net

Rep. Buck criticizes AG Garland for ‘abuse of power’ after memo to FBI

(The Center Square) - Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., sent a letter Tuesday to Merrick Garland, criticizing the U.S. attorney general's recent memorandum about threats against local school officials as a "politically motivated abuse of power." Garland sent a memorandum to the FBI on Monday saying that the DOJ will "launch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC): Don’t Trust “The Alphabet Boys” Like The FBI Or “Beta Male” Merrick Garland

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) talks about how the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland should not be monitoring American citizens and calling parents at school board meetings “domestic terrorists.”. “This Garland guy, the Attorney General, he’s a beta male. These are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalkflorida.com

AG Merrick Garland Directs FBI To Target Parents Responsible For ‘Disturbing Spike In Harassment, Intimidation’ Against Schools

Attorney General Merrick Garland called on the FBI to “use its authority” against parents who threaten or use violence against public school officials in a Monday memorandum. The Department of Justice’s memorandum did not specify what it classifies as a crime and did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller...
EDUCATION
New York Post

GOP rips AG Garland for ‘weaponzing’ DOJ in anti-CRT crackdown

Republicans are ripping Attorney General Merrick Garland for “weaponizing” the Department of Justice over his plan to use federal law enforcement to crack down on school parents who oppose critical race theory — saying it is a bid to intimidate political opponents. The DOJ announced this week it was bringing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

Merrick Garland asks FBI to address threats against school boards over COVID-19 restrictions, masks, racial debates

The "disturbing spike" in harassment, intimidation and threats against school board members and staff should be discouraged and prosecuted when appropriate, Attorney General Merrick Garland said this week in a memo to the FBI and state attorneys general. "While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that...
EDUCATION
coloradopolitics.com

Ken Buck tells Merrick Garland that school boards don't need protection

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado accused U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of using "a lack of reasoned, sound judgment" in allowing federal agents to handle unruly protesters at local school board meetings across the country. Buck, the Republican from Windsor and former Weld County district attorney, sent a 670-word...
CONGRESS & COURTS
talesbuzz.com

Merrick Garland calls in FBI to counter threats against school staffers

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Monday that the FBI would take the lead on the law enforcement response to what Garland called “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”. “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our...
LAW
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS

