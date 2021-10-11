CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Dems Facing A ‘Double Threat’ As Voters Of Color Shift To GOP: Left Group Warns

By Marvie Basilan
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA progressive group warned Democrats of a “double threat” in the midterms as voters of color may no longer be as invested in supporting Democratic candidates, with 2020 trends among voters indicating that the GOP is gaining support from people of color. In its 2020 post-election report, leading progressive fundraising...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Anti-Trump Republicans Will Back Democrats In Swing Districts For 2022 Midterms

A group of anti-Trump Republicans has announced they will endorse a group of centrist Democrats living in swing districts in the 2022 midterm elections. The Renew America Movement (RAM) was founded by moderate Republicans after the insurrection that took place at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after numerous false claims of election fraud made by former President Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks Twitter if America should have a 'national divorce' after poll suggested more than half of Trump voters want red and blue states to secede

Marjorie Taylor Greene conducted a poll on her Twitter asking her followers if they feel America should divide into two different nations based on red and blue states. 'Should America have a national divorce?' the Republican Georgia congresswoman posed on Monday. The three options are 'Yes, by R & D...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Gop#Republicans#Latinos#African Americans#Asian American#Pacific Islanders#Aapi#The Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

GOP, Dems, VNP unhappy with redistricting committee

(The Center Square) – The group that pushed the petition for the Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee (MICRC) isn’t happy with some of the committee’s maps. In a letter to the MICRC, Voters Not Politicians (VNP) executive director Nancy Wang says the MICRC's drafts "can do much better.” Wang said...
ELECTIONS
Columbian

Leubsdorf: GOP doubles down on doubt

The Texas secretary of state’s announcement of a four-county audit of the 2020 vote is the latest sign of the continuing effort by former President Donald Trump’s supporters to cast doubt on the last election with an eye toward influencing the next one. And they don’t seem in the least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

GOP targets Dems with "Medicscare" ads

Conservative and industry groups are trying to whip up opposition to President Biden's massive social spending plan by warning it will imperil Medicare benefits, Axios has learned. Why it matters: "Medicscare" is a well-worn political tactic precisely because it can be effective. For Democrats, there's zero room for defections against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTAR News

Arizona voters poll shows Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads over potential GOP opponents

PHOENIX — A recent poll of voters in Arizona shows incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly leading all potential Republican opponents in head-to-head matchups. Kelly is back on the ballot for 2022 after winning the seat in 2020 during a special election to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term, giving Arizona two Democrat senators for the first time since January 1953.
ARIZONA STATE
americasvoice.org

A Win On Immigration Will Be Key To Mobilizing Dem Voters

A link to the recording can be found here. Washington, DC- Today, advocates and activists who mobilize immigrant, Black, Latino, Labor and progressive voters in key battleground states gathered on a press call to urge Democrats to keep fighting and win legalization for immigrants because of its impact on voter enthusiasm in upcoming 2021 and 2022 elections. The multiracial majority that mobilized for Democrats in 2020 – especially in states like Arizona, Florida and Nevada – and mobilized in California this year – strongly supports legalization for immigrants and expects Democrats to use their majority to deliver. A change in tone and policy on immigration and racial justice from the Democrats is especially crucial after the nation witnessed the horrible treatment of Haitian migrants on the border and the deportation of many of them back to danger in Haiti. Grassroots leaders actively engaged in getting voters to the polls discussed the importance of delivering a victory on immigration – not just fighting for one – when votes are cast this year, next year and in the future.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy