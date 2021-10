The Dallas Cowboys handled the New York Giants by a final score of 44-20 as the team pushed their record to 4-1 and extended their winning streak to four. These are two teams heading in two different directions this season, and the despite the Cowboys not being able to put together a complete game yet this season, they are putting opponents away and haven’t lost a game in over a month. There was a lot to take in on Sunday afternoon, and here are 10 thoughts from their convincing week five victory.

