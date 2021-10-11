CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central California including the West Side Hills and San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Fire can spread quickly. Any fires that develop can spread rapidly in gusty winds.

alerts.weather.gov

