High Wind Warning issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Indian Wells Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central California including the South end of the Sierra Nevada and the Kern County Mountains. As well as the Kern County Deserts. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that develop can spread rapidly in strong winds.