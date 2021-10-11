CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inyo County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Indian Wells Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central California including the South end of the Sierra Nevada and the Kern County Mountains. As well as the Kern County Deserts. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Any fires that develop can spread rapidly in strong winds.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Indian Wells, CA
County
Inyo County, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Valley#Mountains#Grapevine#Extreme Weather#The Upper Sierra#The Sierra Nevada

Comments / 0

Community Policy