Rick and Morty Debuts Spooky New Anime for Halloween
Rick and Morty has debuted a spooky new anime short to celebrate the Halloween season! Adult Swim partnered up with the upcoming release of Halloween Kills for a special promotional effort that resulted in a brand new anime short for Rick and Morty. This follows up the many new anime shorts we have seen from the franchise since they kicked off with "Samurai & Shogun" back in Spring of 2020 as part of special collaborations between Adult Swim and prominent anime creators and directors. But this time it's gotten a spooky new edge for the holiday.comicbook.com
Comments / 0