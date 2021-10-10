Wind Advisory for Lanai and Kahoolawe

Effective: 2021-10-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase. Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY * CHANGES...Earlier start time (2pm), for Wind Advisory. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone canyons along US-395 could see gusts over 60 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increased potential for enhanced fire danger with the strong winds and moderately dry conditions.

