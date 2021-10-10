Wind Advisory for Lanai and Kahoolawe

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...Strong high pressure north of the state will produce strong and gusty trade winds through tonight. * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lanai and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Warm fall temperatures will give way to strong, gusty winds and possible snow this weekend at Lake Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement and a wind advisory on Friday that calls for a weather pattern change that includes possible triple digit winds across mountaintops and snow that could affect travel early next week.
Effective: 2021-10-17 02:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 ft. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Effective: 2021-10-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southern Klamath County east of Klamath Falls, including Bonanza. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed trees are more likely to be damaged, and tree fall is more likely in wildfire burn scar areas. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2021-10-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase. Prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY * CHANGES...Earlier start time (2pm), for Wind Advisory. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone canyons along US-395 could see gusts over 60 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 2 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel may be difficult for high profile vehicles. Hazardous boating conditions are expected on area lakes. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increased potential for enhanced fire danger with the strong winds and moderately dry conditions.
Effective: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes, including the town of Mojave. * WHEN...From 8 PM PDT Sunday evening until 8 AM PDT Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
Effective: 2021-10-17 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 ft. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
