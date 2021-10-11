A Juan Soto extension should be Priority #1

DENVER - Ball met bat and Juan Soto took off from second, his spikes leaving a trail of steps in the infield dirt at Coors Field. Or maybe it was a lesson. Here was Soto outside the usual sense, not walking or bending necks with his swing. Sometimes - often, even - baseball is a matter of dropping your head to sprint with abandon, when skill is replaced by a player lying to himself. Soto, a 22-year-old star, was finishing a play with little bearing on, well, anything. His last-place Washington Nationals were facing the fourth-place Colorado Rockies on Monday. There were two outs in the top of the seventh. It was the final week of a lost season.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO