Many with long ties to the Pleasanton community are mourning former mayor and councilmember Robert "Bob" Butler, who died on Oct. 5 at the age of 83. Serving on the Planning Commission and City Council during crucial times in Pleasanton's evolution of the 1970s and 1980s, Butler was a central figure when decisions were made and projects were approved that continue to have important impacts on the community we know today.

