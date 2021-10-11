CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Kindness: I like to be happy. I like to be nice. I like to be kind and caring. I like to play with friends. I make people laugh. I give good hugs. Being kind makes me happy. Gymnastics: Gymnastics makes me happy because I like being active. We get to travel for competition. I also get to hang out with friends. Doing flips is fun. It makes me happy when I see my coaches. I love doing all the events. Gymnastics is the best.

pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Thrive Global

Livvy Zoe: “Being around people/others who make me happy”

From my son: Being around people/others who make me happy. I take this to mean that this doesn’t necessarily mean always in the area. It can mean virtual or even telephone discussions. Another way that many people hung together was through gaming. Finding friendships through virtual or remote connection is possible. However, it is nice to safely physically be around one another and gather positive energy.
Atlas Obscura

Flying Horse Carousel

The Flying Horse Carousel, built around 1876, should not be confused with Martha’s Vineyard’s Flying Horses Carousel. Both were manufactured by the Charles W. F. Dare Company, one of the leading amusement manufacturers at the time, and both contend to be the oldest continually operating carousel in the country. Watch...
Android Central

The Amazon Glow has a lot of potential and it makes me happy

It's that time of the year that we start getting a whole lot of new tech and the online retail behemoth Amazon announced a bunch of new stuff last week. As a parent of two young boys, one of the things that stood out the most was the Amazon Glow. In short, it's a mash-up of an Echo Show 8 and an interactive projector. Amazon is positioning it as a way for kids to stay connected with friends and family that may not live close enough to see very often.
State
Florida State
orlandoinformer.com

Shrek Sadness, Holiday Happiness, and Meeting the Mouse: Your Weekly Theme-Park Recap (October 4 – 10)

Two beloved attractions will close in January 2022 — one permanently, and one for maintenance. Shrek 4D will close its doors on January 10 after 18 years of welcoming millions of visitors. Shrek’s Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe will also close, but puns and laughs will still be delivered by Donkey to keep the franchise alive in Universal Studios Florida. Around that same time, The Mummy will also close its doors — but just for a while — to undergo some needed maintenance. The Mummy is expected to reopen in late summer of 2022.
Times-Journal

If it makes you happy

Maybe it’s listening to jazz, reading comic books, or shopping in thrift stores. Whatever makes you happy. Pasta makes me happy. I can honestly say that one of my favorite food items is pasta. Whether it’s cavatappi with a spicy Tuscan sauce, baked macaroni and cheese fresh from the oven, pasta salad made with homemade vinaigrette, or manicotti noodles stuffed with a hearty meat sauce, pasta dishes are simply irresistible. Serve it cold or hot, pasta is versatile as a side dish or as a main dish. Go to the supermarket and the pasta aisle offers a brimming array of pasta shapes and sizes. For the recipes here, I recommend using the type listed as described. Or, if you prefer, put on some Coltrane and make some French toast—whatever makes you happy.
My Country 95.5

Angry Bear Shows Off His Strength And Makes Truck Seem Like Toy

We express often that if you haven't had an experience with a Grizzly bear in person, you may not understand how HUGE and dangerous they are. Being 'Bear Wise' is very important and being prepared for a bear interaction will increase your chances of getting away without being harmed. Wyoming Game & Fish has a portion of their website dedicated to making sure you're ready to encounter a bear on his turf. Go check it out if you're about to embark on a late season hike, a hunt or if you're heading in for a fall camping trip. Remember, you're going into bear country and they're in the middle of getting ready for hibernation.There's a good chance they're not going to be nice.
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
Dallas Observer

After His Halloween Decor Prompted Multiple Police Visits, Artist Steven Novak Is At It Again

Last year, a house in east Dallas' M Streets neighborhood made headlines worldwide for its gory Halloween decorations. Media sources from South America to Russia editorialized about whether Dallas artist and engineer Steven Novak had gone too far with a lawn full of gruesomely murdered mannequins. Novak's realistic Halloween bloodbath prompted multiple visits from the Dallas police, called by neighbors who believed they'd stumbled onto an al fresco crime scene.
CBS 46

A journey to happiness, decades in the making

ATLANTA (CBS46) — They say it's never too late to find true love. One metro Atlanta woman knows that all too well. Nancy Allen found the woman of her dreams decades after conforming to a heteronormative life. And she wasn't alone in her lesbian journey. Growing up in the 1940's,...
WTHR

What's that bug? Crane flies reemerge in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It's that time of year where the creepy crawlies try to invite themselves into our homes. One bug in particular, looks like a giant mosquito and has recently come in abundance this fall. That bug is a Crane fly, which 13News' Anne Marie Tiernon captured a picture of...
East Oregonian

The road not taken: 'So tell me: what’s it going to be?'

As a retired pastor, I tend to stay connected to local clergy for friendship and support. I was having coffee recently with one of them, a good, wise, experienced pastor who serves a community church in Weston. We both have analytical minds by nature, shaped and formed by our Christian faith.
97X

Happy Accidents are What’s Tappening

Charlie Cole from Big Swing Brewery in Rock Island came in to talk about happy accidents in brewing. I talked with Doc from Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire about their Berry Barely Blonde Ale. When they initially brewed it they weren't expecting a green tint from Blueberries, Blackberries, & Black Raspberries but now it's one of their crowd favorites.
Vogue Magazine

How Laurie Colwin’s Food Writing Turned Me Into a Happy, Confident(-ish) Cook

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I first fell in love with Laurie Colwin in a writing class midway through my senior year of college, when my professor assigned us Another Marvelous Thing, a set of linked stories about a semi-fraught affair between the charming, occasionally irascible Josephine “Billy” Delielle and the suave, secretly insecure Francis Clemens. At the time, I wasn’t in the habit of doing most of the reading for my classes—why take advantage of an expensive liberal-arts education when there were Friends reruns to watch and Grand Theft Auto battles to complete?—but Colwin had me hooked from the first page. I devoured the book in a night, marveling at her clear, funny prose and wondering how she’d managed to turn a couple of cheaters into two of the sweetest, most sympathetic literary protagonists I could remember encountering.
Only In Nevada

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In Nevada Is Perfect For Fall

The fall season in Nevada brings cooler weather and changing scenery, but it also marks the arrival of the spooky season. Thanks to the existence of Halloween, seeking out frights has become an iconic fall pastime! If you’re the type of person that absolutely loves exploring allegedly haunted and spooky places, then you’ll most definitely want to take on this road trip this season. The five-hour trip stops by some of Nevada’s most haunted spots. Attempt to cram them all in one day or space out your spooky adventure over a weekend. Here’s the Google Map so you can adjust the itinerary to your liking.
