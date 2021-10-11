This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy
Kindness: I like to be happy. I like to be nice. I like to be kind and caring. I like to play with friends. I make people laugh. I give good hugs. Being kind makes me happy. Gymnastics: Gymnastics makes me happy because I like being active. We get to travel for competition. I also get to hang out with friends. Doing flips is fun. It makes me happy when I see my coaches. I love doing all the events. Gymnastics is the best.pantagraph.com
