Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is unsure how long he has in the job after defeat to Atletico Madrid. Koeman remains safe for now after backing from president Joan Laporta. He said, "I don't know how much credit I have. It's always complicated because results always count. Now we have three games at home, Valencia and Real Madrid with the Dynamo Kiev game in the Champions League -- where we have to take nine points from next three to get through -- in between.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO