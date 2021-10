Ronald Koeman has received a stay of execution as Barcelona boss for now, but the speculation over his replacement will not go away and an attractive list of candidates has now materialized. The beleaguered Dutchman saw his team go down 2-0 away at Atletico Madrid to fall five points off the pace being set by Diego Simeone's men and bitter rivals Real Madrid along with Real Sociedad.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO