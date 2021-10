Running backs Ty Johnson and Michael Carter each scored on the ground for the Jets on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for Robert Saleh's crew in their 27-20 loss to the Falcons. Atlanta moved to 2-3, riding the arm of Matt Ryan as the 14-year veteran threw for 342 yards and 2 TDs. And rookie TE Kyle Pitts broke out (9-119) while Jets QB Zach Wilson endured a tough afternoon in North London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jets head into their bye week with a 1-4 record and will return to action in two weeks at New England against the Patriots.

