Leylah Fernandez will be up against Alize Cornet in the second round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open. Fernandez is ranked 28th in the world while Cornet is the World No.64. Canadian teenage sensation Leylah Fernandez hadn’t won a tour level match for nearly 2 months when she entered the US Open. But she then produced one of the most exciting grand slam tennis performances in recent times at Flushing Meadows and reached the final beating the likes of defending champion Naomi Osaka, former World No.1 Angelique Kerber, 5th seed Elina Svitolina and second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO