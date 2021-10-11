Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review

No one seems more determined to will their franchise into being than Ivan Reitman and his Ghost Corps. company. “Ghostbusters 3” with the original cast was in development for years, a Chris Pratt/Channing Tatum/Russo Brothers version was on the table for a while, but they all fell by the wayside inevitably, making way for Paul Feig’s female-led” Ghostbusters” (“Ghostbusters: Answer The Call,” in some markets). While that film flopped for several reasons, toxic fandom being one of them, Ghost Corps.’ second attempt to resurrect “Ghostbusters” for a new generation of audiences, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” is almost here. Reviews are out from New York Comic-Con today, and so far, they are mainly positive (the film has an 88% fresh score on RT as of now with 16 reviews)

