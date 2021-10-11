Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review

It’s been over five years since we saw that familiar logo with the red slash across a cartoon ghost and felt the very specific nostalgia of the Ghostbusters theme song. The 2016 reboot of the classic 1984 comedy reimagined the ghost-fighting team as all women, giving lovely stars Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones a chance to save the world in the same iconic jumpsuits that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson wore decades before to confront their own ghouls. While the adaptation featured cameos from some of the original stars, it was a clear break from the traditional vision, a break which was—perhaps unsurprisingly—polarizing among the ‘84 film’s fanbase.
Comments / 0