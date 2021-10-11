CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs Twitter melts down about the team’s putrid defense

By Patrick Allen
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs had a nightmare of a first half against the Buffalo Bills and their fans on Twitter were not happy about it. Buffalo scored pretty much at will in the first half, moving the ball up and down the field with ease. In fact, despite the Chiefs dominating the time of possession, the Bills took a 24-13 lead into the locker room. The Chiefs blew multiple assignments. They couldn’t stop Josh Allen from running or throwing on them.

FanSided

FanSided

