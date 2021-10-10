Ten years ago: Bids to be let for new activity center

Bids to be let for new activity center – Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction,” a principle that could well be used to describe the relocation of Uvalde’s Adult Activity Center. The former facility, which was located at 250 E. Main St., is being demolished to make room for a new Walgreens store and that action is equaled by the effort to construct a new activity center. Kay Brieden, director of the Uvalde Adult Activity Center, which is temporarily housed in the Janey Slaughter Briscoe Grand Opera House on the downtown square, said design work is nearly complete, with an architect’s drawing expected to be completed this week and the bid process for the new facility already under way.