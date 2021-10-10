CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

Ten years ago: Bids to be let for new activity center

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBids to be let for new activity center – Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction,” a principle that could well be used to describe the relocation of Uvalde’s Adult Activity Center. The former facility, which was located at 250 E. Main St., is being demolished to make room for a new Walgreens store and that action is equaled by the effort to construct a new activity center. Kay Brieden, director of the Uvalde Adult Activity Center, which is temporarily housed in the Janey Slaughter Briscoe Grand Opera House on the downtown square, said design work is nearly complete, with an architect’s drawing expected to be completed this week and the bid process for the new facility already under way.

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Center, TX
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Contracting Inc#Txdot
The Associated Press

Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy