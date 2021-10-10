Social media is twisting our kids

The vandalism of school property is as old as students carving their initials into wooden desks, but recent incidents in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District point to a more disturbing development. A viral trend known as “Devious Licks” on the social media platform TikTok recently encouraged the vandalism of school bathrooms and for perpetrators to post their handiwork on the video sharing platform. At least three UCISD campuses have been affected, with acts of vandalism and physical assaults on fellow students. The activity has to be stopped cold.