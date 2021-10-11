CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan man jailed for attempted murder after domestic-related shooting on K-18

By Brandon Peoples
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manhattan man is behind bars after a domestic-related shooting Sunday morning. The Riley County Police Department says officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of shots fired from one car to another while both were eastbound on K-18 near the Geary-Riley County line. Police caught up to both vehicles near the intersection of Miller Parkway and Fort Riley Blvd. Investigators found a 33-year-old female victim, driving one of the cars, suffering from minor glass shrapnel injuries to her face. She was transported to Ascension Via Christi and later released.

