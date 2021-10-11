Katoine Richardson: Man Accused in Connection With Madison Cop Shooting Incident Had 22 Open Charges
“It is the first time in over 20 years that a Madison police officer has been shot in the line of duty.” – Madison Police Department. Katoine Richardson had 22 pending charges in eight open cases in Dane County, some winding through the court system since 2019 and for which he was released on signature bonds, before he was accused in an incident in which a Madison police officer was shot on State Street.www.wisconsinrightnow.com
