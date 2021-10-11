CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Katoine Richardson: Man Accused in Connection With Madison Cop Shooting Incident Had 22 Open Charges

By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride
wisconsinrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is the first time in over 20 years that a Madison police officer has been shot in the line of duty.” – Madison Police Department. Katoine Richardson had 22 pending charges in eight open cases in Dane County, some winding through the court system since 2019 and for which he was released on signature bonds, before he was accused in an incident in which a Madison police officer was shot on State Street.

www.wisconsinrightnow.com

Comments / 11

Tim GRUSS
5d ago

he has 22 cases pending against him right now that are open and that's ridiculous. this is a clear case for the justice system failing everybody except the criminal

Reply
23
Justin opinion
5d ago

keep voting in them Democratic governors they love to make criminals into victims if I was the parents of some of the students I have to consider not sending my kid to Madison were all the criminals hang out down in the campus area with all the hard-working students so they can take advantage of them

Reply
11
Weedhopper
5d ago

Looking for a new record looks like the Biden Presidency’s working the streets are open for thieves and killing I tell you Biden’s plan to ruin America has begun for the Death of Beau Biden and for allowing Hunter to become a drug attic and getting discharged from the Navy for Drug’s- even after changing the age limit to get into the Military 40 was the age limit and Hunter Biden was 42 😡

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rape#Cash Bail#Ct#Gps#Madison Police Department#Facebook#Dane County Circuit Court
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy