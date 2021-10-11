CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO -- Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region's energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose in early trading, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, calmed...

