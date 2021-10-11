Cowboys game ball: We’re splitting it in half this week on offense and defense

It is a different season for the Dallas Cowboys in a very welcome way. While still early, they are clearly in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. Both collectively and individually, the rankings and analytics show them near the top in a variety of measurements. A schedule that always looked a bit less than intimidating seems to just be easier as the Cowboys show unexpected strength while some coming opponents face unaccustomed struggles. There is one difference this year in particular that is also rather weird. At a time when injuries are starting to drag rosters down, as the New York Giants can attest, Dallas is in a very strange position of becoming stronger and deeper as the big list of players who have been dealing with injuries and one much discussed suspension start to come back.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO