NFL

Cowboys game ball: We’re splitting it in half this week on offense and defense

By Dave Halprin
 5 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys continue to win, logging their fourth straight victory by routing their NFC East foes, the New York Giants, 44-20. That score differential could have been much higher if the Cowboys had played a fairly clean game, but turnovers, penalties and an occasional poorly-executed play held them back. Still, it’s very hard to complain when the team goes out and puts up 44 points en route to a divisional win, and in the process opens up a two-game lead in the NFC East.

www.bloggingtheboys.com

