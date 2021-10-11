Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with knee injury, quickly ruled out vs. Bills

Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 102 yards while catching two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-30 win over Philadelphia. Edwards-Helaire hit the 100-yard rushing mark and caught a touchdown for the second consecutive week, this time scoring from one yard out on a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes. He still doesn't have a rushing touchdown this season, in large part due to Darrel Williams' prominent role in the red zone, and Williams vultured a one-yard rushing score in the third quarter among his 10 carries in this one. Five of Kansas City's six touchdowns Sunday came through the air, but Edwards-Helaire remains the primary option on the ground in this high-powered offense heading into a Week 5 visit from the Bills.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO