Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with knee injury, quickly ruled out vs. Bills
Clyde Edwards-Helaire had begun to establish a bigger role in the Chiefs' offense coming into Sunday night's showdown with the Bills, topping 100 yards on the ground in each of Kansas City's previous two games. But he didn't get a full chance to make it three straight against Buffalo, leaving Week 5's prime-time game with a knee injury. The second-year back saw his leg bend awkwardly on a third-quarter carry and was helped off the field by teammates before exiting to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Bills. Following the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had no update on the Edwards-Helaire.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1