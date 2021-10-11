CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Storm Team Starwatch: First Quarter Moon and several planets visible this week

By Victoria Cavaliere
WATE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 100th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!. The First Quarter Moon occurs tonight (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will be slightly East of the handle of the Sagittarius Teapot, which is an asterism or group of stars (Sky & Telescope). If you look far to the Moon’s upper left, you will be able to see Saturn and Jupiter (Sky & Telescope).

