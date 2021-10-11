Restaurant Inspections: 10/11

Restaurant inspections

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service

No violations:

J.A.C.E.T. Dawgs, Brats & Burgs, 508 Crystal Lake, Holland, inspected Sept. 14.

GLCAP Early Childhood Center at Free Methodist, 6605 Angola, Holland, inspected Sept. 14.

Rite Aid, 7225 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 17.

The Captain’s Kitchen, 215 Danesmoor, Holland, inspected Sept. 14.

Jacky’s Depot, 130 W. Dudley, Maumee, inspected Sept. 14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1385 Conant, Maumee, inspected Sept. 14.

The Cookie Lady, 1647 Tollgate, Maumee, inspected Sept.15.

The Baker’s Kitchen, 6433 Monclova, Maumee, inspected Sept. 16.

The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Circle, Maumee, inspected Sept. 21.

Kay’s Cake & Candy Crafts, 2566 Parkway Plaza, Maumee, inspected Sept. 21.

Blue Collar Pub, 720 Illinois, Maumee, inspected Sept. 22.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 425 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Sept. 28.

Miss Molly’s Taste of Texas, 6853 Deer Ridge, Maumee, inspected Sept. 29.

Ed’s Bar and BBQ, 10151 Maumee-Western, Monclova, inspected Sept. 22.

A & M Sunoco, 1855 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Sept. 14.

Vito’s Pizza, 4035 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Sept. 16.

Saint Michael’s Center, 4001 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Sept. 16.

Prince of Peace Christian Preschool, 4155 Pickle, Oregon, inspected Sept. 16.

Starr Elementary School, 3230 Starr, Oregon, inspected Sept. 17.

Holiday Inn Express, 3154 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Sept. 17.

Edie’s Ice Cream, 2349 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Sept. 21.

Clay High School, 5665 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Sept. 21.

Coy Elementary School, 3604 Pickle, Oregon, inspected Sept. 23.

Sabaidee Expresso, 655 S. Coy, Oregon, inspected Sept. 24.

Towneplace Suites, 2851 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Sept. 27.

Marco’s Pizza, 2036 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Sept. 27.

Fassett Middle School, 3025 Starr, Oregon, inspected Sept. 28.

Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected Sept. 17.

Loma Linda, 10400 Airport, Swanton, inspected Sept. 27.

Timbo’s Cones & Coneys, 5437 W. Alexis, Sylvania, Sept. 15.

Kay’s Table, 6600 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 15.

Veterans Memorial Field, 5848 Woodrow, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 16.

Pacesetter Park, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 16.

Pacesetter Park - Stand #2, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 16.

Pacesetter Park - South Soccer, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 16.

Pacesetter Park - North Soccer, 8801 Sylvania-Metamora, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 16.

The Barn, 3225 Centennial, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 17.

Little Miracles Homework Help/​Extended Day, 7800 Erie, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 17.

Ciao!, 6064 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 17.

American Legion Auxiliary, 5580 Centennial, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 21.

Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter - Snack Bar, 7060 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 21.

Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter - Lounge, 7060 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 21.

Sylvania First Preschool, 7000 Erie, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 22.

Marco’s Pizza, 6461 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 22.

Rite Aid, 6484 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 27.

Geer Edibles, 8252 Mayberry Square, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 28.

S&G, 5502 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 29.

Sylvan Elementary School, 4830 Wickford, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 29.

Southview High School, 7225 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 30.

Maplewood Elementary School, 6769 Maplewood, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 30.

Hill View Elementary School, 5424 Whiteford, Sylvania, inspected Oct. 1.

Damascene Grill, 5834 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Oct. 1.

Marco’s Pizza, 2040 Ottawa River, inspected Sept. 14.

Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 W. Laskey, inspected Sept. 14.

Little Asia, 3527 Dorr, inspected Sept. 14.

Larchmont Elementary School, 1515 Slater, inspected Sept. 14.

Hope Learning Academy of Toledo, 4234 Monroe, inspected Sept. 14.

Family Dollar, 3535 Dorr, inspected Sept. 14.

Fairfield Inn & Suites, 5685 Benore, inspected Sept. 14.

University of Toledo - Brew-Bike-Rocket Hall, 1458 Secor, inspected Sept. 14.

Washington Junior High School, 5700 Whitmer, inspected Sept. 15.

Walle Rocket’s Grill, 1901 W. Sylvania, inspected Sept. 15.

Toledo Sports Center, 1516 Starr, inspected Sept. 15.

Shivers, 2425 Key, inspected Sept. 15.

Violations:

Little Learners Discovery Center, 11445 W. Sylvania, Berkey, inspected Aug. 10.

• Chlorine sanitizer in a spray bottle tested at 0 ppm. Watermelon, apples, celery, and cucumbers were present in a kitchen that lacked a food-preparation sink with proper drain plumbing.

Mike’s Pizza & More, 847 S. McCord, Holland, inspected Sept. 14.

• Items were placed improperly in and around the hand-washing sink. Cutting boards, dough pan lids, and the nacho cheese dispenser were dirty. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer supply was not connected to the dishwashing machine. Flies were present. A spatula had chipped and torn rubber on its food-contact surface.

Cinco de Mayo, 7011 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 14.

• Cutting boards near the prep-top coolers were dirty. Ground beef in a turned-off oven was holding at an unsafe temperature. Shrimp, pork, and chicken in a kitchen prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Flies were present.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6829 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 17.

• Steak in the walk-in cooler was holding at an unsafe temperature.

New Empire Chinese Restaurant, 6540 Centers, Holland, inspected Sept. 20.

• Dial-stem thermometers’ probes were dirty. Refrigerated foods lacked proper date marks.

Tim Horton’s, 7140 Orchard Centre, Holland, inspected Sept. 23.

• Yogurt in the front counter’s under-counter cooler was holding at unsafe temperatures.

Wendy’s, 6525 Airport, Holland, inspected Sept. 27.

• Cheese sauce in the hot-holding unit was holding at an unsafe temperature. Mayonnaise, cream cheese blend, cheddar cheese sauce, and ranch dressing in the sandwich prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Raw shell eggs and raw hamburgers in the hamburger cooler by the grill were holding at unsafe temperatures.

Redflame, 1385 Conant, Maumee, inspected Sept. 14.

• The soda dispenser’s ice maker had black residue and buildup inside. Spray bottles of degreaser and sanitizer by the three-bay sink lacked labels.

McDonald’s, 1401 Arrowhead, Maumee, inspected Sept.14.

• Raw shell eggs left out at room temperature were holding at an unsafe temperature. Flies were present.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 459 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Sept. 15.

• The ice machine’s inside walls were dirty.

Staybridge Suites, 2300 Village Drive W., Maumee, inspected Sept. 16.

• The person-in-charge could not demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. The ice machine’s interior surfaces were dirty. The high-temperature dish machine was not getting hot enough during its sanitize cycle. Cottage cheese, cut melon, and sliced melon on the buffet line were holding at unsafe temperatures. An open container of sliced tomatoes lacked a date mark. Washed apples in a self-service area were not wrapped or protected by a sneeze guard. The person-in-charge was washing apples in the hand-washing sink instead of the three-bay sink.

Parkway Place, 2592 Parkway Plaza, Maumee, inspected Sept. 16.

• Both ice machines were dirty.

Rusty Taco, 1470 Ford, Maumee, inspected Sept. 17.

• A pitcher was placed improperly in the back hand-washing sink.

Rayoka Japanese Steak House & Sushi, 465 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Sept. 17.

• A container with a hibachi scouring pad was placed improperly in the prep table hand-washing sink. Raw pork belly and fish heads were stored improperly above tempura batter and cooked noodles, and raw shrimp was stored improperly above cut zucchini. Spice-mixed butter and various sauces were stored improperly at room temperature despite container label instructions to refrigerate after opening.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 531 W. Dussel, Maumee, inspected Sept. 17.

• The ice machine was dirty.

The Healthy Panther, 134 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected Sept. 20.

• Notices requiring employees to report health conditions relevant to food safety were not posted. The ice machine was dirty.

Maumee Elks, 137 W. Wayne, Maumee, inspected Sept. 21.

• The ice machine’s slide was dirty.

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 1406 Reynolds, Maumee, inspected Sept. 21.

• A bag of spinach and a drain plug were placed improperly in a hand-washing sink. Foods in the top section of the cook line prep-top cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Flies were present.

Sam’s Diner, 578 Dussel, Maumee, inspected Sept. 22.

• Cheesecake and other foods in the dessert case lacked required date marks.

Residence Inn, 1370 Arrowhead, Maumee, inspected Sept. 22.

• Yogurt, milk, and cream-cheese packets at the buffet were holding at unsafe temperatures.

New China Chef, 2528 Perrysburg-Holland, Maumee, inspected Sept. 28.

• Person-in-charge failed to ensure employees properly maintain food temperatures and was unconcerned during inspection about safe holding of raw chicken, raw beef, and cut cabbage. The bathroom sink used for hand washing lacked hot water and proper means to dry hands. Access to both kitchen hand-washing sinks was blocked. Raw beef was stored improperly beneath raw shell eggs. Packages of raw chicken were stored atop buckets of sauce. The can opener’s blade was dirty. A knife was stored with its blade between the prep table and a make table. Wontons were sitting on a cardboard lid, an unsanitary surface. The person-in-charge initially discarded the wontons, then retrieved them from the garbage and re-discarded them when caught. A bowl of raw beef, a tub of raw chicken stored on the floor under the prep table, and raw beef, raw shrimp, raw chicken, raw shell eggs, and cut cabbage in the make table were all cold-holding at unsafe temperatures. The person-in-charge discarded the beef and chicken in an outside dumpster, then with another employee was caught bringing it back in, after which the inspector had bleach poured on the food so it would not be brought back a second time after disposal. Cooked shrimp, cooked wontons, and cooked chicken wings in the walk-in cooler lacked required date marks. No hot water was available. The food-prep sink lacked backflow prevention in its drain plumbing.

Empire Chen Restaurant, 2502 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Sept. 14.

• Perishable food was cooled using an improper procedure.

Long John Silver’s, 2412 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Sept. 27.

• The welded section of the three-bay sink’s drainboard was not smooth and easy to clean.

The Roadhouse, 11535 W. Central, Swanton, inspected Sept. 21.

• Chlorine sanitizer in the three-bay sink tested at 0 ppm.

McDonald’s, 14225 Airport, Swanton, inspected Sept. 24.

• The ice machine’s interior drop plate was dirty.

Fricker’s, 6339 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 15.

• The ice machine’s interior and the ice-scoop holder were dirty. Baked beans were not discarded upon reaching their marked expiration dates. Opened hot dogs and cooked chicken lacked proper date marks.

China 1 Chinese Restaurant, 5834 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 15.

• Raw meats were stored improperly above produce. Soup left sitting out was hot-holding at an unsafe temperature.

The VI, 4984 Holland-Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 17.

• An employee failed to wash hands between handling dirty items and handling clean items. The dish machine’s chlorine sanitizer reservoir was empty and failed to dispense at proper concentration once filled. The ice machine’s interior surfaces were dirty. Cooked chicken in a hot-holding unit and food in the hot wells were holding at unsafe temperatures. Sauces were left out at unsafe room temperature. Chemical containers lacked labels.

J & G Pizza Palace, 5692 N. Main, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 21.

• The dish machine failed to dispense chlorine sanitizer when required.

Jed’s, 7625 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Sept. 22.

• Food employees did not wash their hands as required by code. No sanitizer, test kit, or drain plugs were available at the three-bay sink for proper cleaning of wares. Food was not discarded upon reaching market expiration date.

Michael’s Gourmet Catering, 101 Main, inspected Sept. 14.

• The ice chute was dirty.

Cinco de Mayo Amigo, 5122 Heatherdowns, inspected Sept. 14.

• Chlorine sanitizer dispensed by the dish machine was not at the proper concentration. Ground beef in steam table was holding at an unsafe temperature. A pan of tamales and a container of pico de gallo salsa lacked required date marks.

Bowlero Lanes, 4398 Monroe, inspected Sept. 14.

• The ice machine’s interior and the kitchen pop nozzles were dirty. Burger patties, taco meat, and diced ham were not discarded upon reaching their marked expiration dates. A chemical spray bottle and cleaning products were stored improperly above juice in a storage room. Spray bottles hanging on the three-bay sink and in the storage room lacked labels.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 4702 Monroe, inspected Sept. 14.

• Penne pasta in a cooler was holding at an unsafe temperature. A sanitizer spray bottle in the bar area had no label.

Waffle House, 6715 W. Central, inspected Sept. 15.

• The ice machine’s interior was dirty.

Texas Roadhouse, 3540 Secor, inspected Sept. 15.

• Milk, half-and-half, and shredded cheddar cheese in refrigeration were holding at unsafe temperatures. Sanitizer buckets were stored improperly next to food-contact items and equipment.

First Published October 11, 2021, 4:00am