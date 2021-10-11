Our Towns calander: 10/11

Berkey

● Secor Metropark program, 10000 W. Central Ave.; Uncork & Unwind with Fall Landscape Painting (adults 55+) 6-8 p.m. Friday, two-hour guided painting classes, autumn-inspired landscape paintings, step-by-step instruction, and a relaxing glass of wine. All materials will be provided. Cost: $25. Register, 419-407-9700.

Bowling Green

● Charity Chocolate Crawl hosted by the United Way in Wood County and United Way of Greater Toledo, 217 S. Church St., 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy an array of chocolate treats. Tickets: $15/​per person and includes one sweet treat from your favorite restaurants, retail stores, and non-profits and can be purchased at wc-chocolatecrawl2021.eventbrite.com. Benefits to United Way in Wood County’s community programs.

● Bowling Green Farmers’ Market corner of S. Main and Clough streets, 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Rain or shine. Questions: 419-352-5059, ext. 6820.

Fremont

● Harvest Happenings and Farmers’ Market, Front St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Trick or treat from 10 a.m.-noon and adult and kids’ costume contest at 11 a.m., Clydesdale Parade of Horses at 11 a.m.

● Birchard Public Library programs, 423 Croghan St.; Pick of the Litter Adult Book Discussion 7 p.m. Wednesday, on Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann, new readers welcome. Details/​registration: 419-334-7101 or birchard.lib.oh.us.

Gibsonburg

● Gibsonburg Birchard Public Library program, 100 N Webster St.; Foodies Night: Cozy Fall Feast 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, bring your prepared food and recipe to share and enjoy a pumpkin treat. Fresh Find Adult Book Chat 7 p.m. Oct. 20, The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline. Details/​register: 419-637-2173 or birgib@birchard.lib.oh.us.

Grand Rapids

● Providence Metropark program, 13200 S. River Rd. (Historic Area) or 13827 S. River Rd. (Dam Area); Isaac Ludwig Mill and Canal Experience, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Registration, 419-407-9700 through October.

Maumee

● Fall Carnival at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Trunk or treat, candy, food trucks, hayrides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, prizes, and more. Tickets: $4 per child and available at the event.

● Dave’s Wild Wednesday Weekly Social Run/​Walk at the Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Meet in the breezeway between Barnes & Noble and Red Robin. Dave’s Running Shop is requesting all attendees abide by their requirements. Check Facebook for details.

Michigan

● Monroe Senior Citizens Center programs, 15275 S. Dixie Hwy., Monroe; Line dancing 1:30 p.m. Mondays. Happy to Chat Group 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. October’s movie Queen Bees, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register: 734-241-0404.

Northwood

● Cedar Creeks Preserve program, 4575 Walbridge Rd., Who, Who, Who’s There Owl and Hunter’s Moon Walk, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Cedar Creeks Open Shelter, hunt for owls, especially Ohio’s largest resident owl, short talk and then hit the trail for some owl calling. Dress for the weather. Program canceled in the event of high winds or rain. Register, 419-353-1897.

● Fish Fry at the Northwood VFW Post 2984, 102 W. Andrus Rd., 5-7:30 p.m. every week on Friday, cost $10. Other food items also available. Breakfast Sundays 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dine-in or carryout. Details, 419-666-7762.

Oregon

● Oregon Senior Center events, 4350 Navarre Ave.; Falling into fall party 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 18, outside event, food, raffles, door prizes, 50/​50, must register by Thursday. Call to register, 419-698-7078.

● Pearson Metropark program,761 S. Lallendorf Rd.; Park Highlights Walk: Pearson’s Great Black Swamp (adults and 8+) 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, dig a little deeper into the natural and cultural history the Great Black Swamp on this guided walk along the Orange Trail. Cost: $3. Register, 419-407-9700.

Pemberville

● Black Swamp Conservancy story trail at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie, 4825 Sugar Ridge Rd., featuring a children’s story with book pages exhibited at stations along a natural outdoor path. This month’s featured book is Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn, written by and illustrated by Kenard Pak. For details and updates, visit blaskswamp.org or call 419-833-1025.

Perrysburg

● Benefit for Life Annual Charity Reception at Hilton Garden Inn, 6165 Levis Commons Blvd., doors open at 6 p.m., event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Keynote speaker, Melissa Ohden. Tickets: $60/​per person, tables and sponsorships available at fflnwo.org. Questions: 419-535-5800.

● TOPICS Camera Club meeting at the Way Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors welcome. For details: TOPICSCameraClub.com.

● Drive Through Chicken Barbeque, Perrysburg Township Fire/​EMS, 26711 Lime City Rd., starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. Donation: $10, includes half chicken, two sides, and a cookie.

● Bicentennial Fall Festival at Perrysburg First Church, 200 W. Second St., worship 3:30-4 p.m., festival 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Featuring sounds of Swingmania, food, inflatables, petting farm, outdoor games, and more.

● The 577 Foundation offers classes, 577 E. Front St.; Qi Gong and Mindful Movement (outside), 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 27, fee $60 (if inclement weather, class will be held via Zoom). Registration and class details: 419-874-4174 or 577foundation.org.

● W.W. Knight Nature Preserve programs, 29530 White Rd.; Masked Hero Geochase: Revenge Tour, through Oct. 17, nature villains are back, using your smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villains by traveling from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, register for direct information on starting clues or simply stay connected to our social media platforms. Registration not necessary to participate. Complete on your own time within the open date window for each park’s GeoChase course. Register, 419-353-1897.

● Perrysburg Farmers’ Market in the historic downtown on Louisiana Ave., 3-8 p.m. Thursdays.

Swanton

● Oak Openings Preserve (Beach Ridge Area) programs, 3520 Waterville-Swanton Rd.; Sunset Mountain Bike Group Ride, bring lights. For ages 8 and older. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 27, pedal your way through the Metroparks. Register, 419-407-9700.

Sylvania

● 35th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival at Harroun Community Park, 5428 Main St., Nite Lite Farmer’s Market 4-10 p.m. Saturday with live music and more, then the Fall Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, with trick or treating, parade at 1 p.m., live music, family fun zone, and more.

● 2021 Tree City Film Festival Screening at the Nederhouser Community Hall, 6930 Sylvania Ave., 7-10 p.m. Saturday. 50 Hour Challenge short films, happy hour 6 p.m., screening 7 p.m., and awards 9 p.m. Tickets: $10/​person and can be purchased at 2021tcff.eventbrite.com.

Toledo

● Trunk or Treat at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday. Explore spooky stops around the park and sneak your treats from among the tree trunks. Safe environment for families to experience Halloween fun for free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, one registration per car load. Please present your receipt at the gate (printed or digitally on your phone). Register, 419-407-9700.

● Topical Thursday at Sanger Branch Library, 3030 Central Ave., 2-3 p.m. Thursday hosted by the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County. Topic: Know What’s On Your Ballot and How It Got There. Guest speaker, Barb Colvin. Informal and informative event designed to educate the community on a variety of subjects. Can also be streamed on Zoom. Contact, Darcy Yates at 419-290-8143.

● Fall Festival at Ottawa Park, 2200 Kenwood Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Screening the Addams Family at 7:30 p.m., listen through your radio, bring blanket or lawn chairs. First 300 children will receive a free pumpkin, free candy and popcorn. Cider and doughnuts available for purchase and food trucks available. Parking spaces provided along Kenwood and local streets.

● Toledo Farmers’ Market, Warehouse District, 525 Market St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

● Westgate Farmers’ Market at the Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 West Central Ave., 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Waterville

● Ghostly Encounters at Wakeman Cemetery, 621 Farnsworth Rd. at Waterville-Neapolis Rd., 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bring a chair. Cost: $5 at the gate, free for children 12 and younger. Rain date Oct. 20. Sponsored by the Waterville Historical Society.

● Farnsworth Roche De Bout Area program, 741 S. River Rd.; Nature at Night: Spiders in the Spotlight (all ages) 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, learn about these nighttime wanderers, walk the trails in search of their glowing eyes in the darkness. Each participant should bring a flashlight with a single, white beam, cost $3. Register, 419-407-9700.

Whitehouse

● Oak Openings Preserve program, 5402 Wilkins Rd.; Gourmet Campfire Cooking (families) 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Lodge entrance, learn new recipes/​tips/​tricks that will make your campfire cooking an adventure. We will be cooking dinner over an open fire. Stew, rolls and salad are on the menu. Cost $6. Register, 419-407-9700 or online at metroparkstoledo.com.

● Whitehouse Library programs, 10651 Waterville St.; Booknuts discussion group 2 p.m. Monday, reviewing Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner. Craft and Go club (adults only) 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, bring your favorite craft and visit with other crafters, no food please. Volunteers are needed for a regular shift or as a substitute. Details: 419-877-9088.

Woodville

● Woodville Public Library programs, 101 E. Main St.; Woodville Adult Book Club 7 p.m. Wednesday, discussion on In Five Years by Rebecca Serle. Halloween Crafts for Kids 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, stop in and make a different craft each week. Hooked on Yarn 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, crochet, knitting, macramé, and more. Register at 419-849-2744.

Support Groups

● Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous at Epworth United Methodist Church (Room 206), 4855 W. Central Ave., 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Bulimic or obsessed with food or weight? Our program offers help. Contact Joyce, 419-699-1007 or visit foodaddicts.org.

● Prostate Cancer Support Group at Mercy Health St. Anne’s Hospital, 3404 W Sylvania Ave., third floor 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact, Roger, 419-346-2753 or Ernie, 419-344-9830.

● GriefShare a Grief Recovery Support Group for adults at Calvary Church’s Connection Center, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 6:30-8:15 p.m. every week on Tuesday Sept. 7-Nov. 30. Childcare not available. Register at toledocalvary.org.

● PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) support group for adults at Calvary, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, 7-8:30 p.m. in-person and online every week on Tuesday starting Sept. 13. Learn to have hope in living with an addicted loved one. Register at toledocalvary.org.

First Published October 11, 2021, 4:00am