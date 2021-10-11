CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: No repeat allowed

By The Blade Editorial Board
 5 days ago

Let’s not do this again in December.

No more gamesmanship over the debt limit. The United States cannot default on its debt. Congress needs to work together to get a longer-term debt ceiling deal done before the last minute returns.

Yes, a deal got done, but a tenuous one that only lasts a couple of months. Both parties have continued to add to the national debt over the past decade, although pandemic relief exacerbated the debt.

Playing games with the full faith and credit of the United States is unconscionable.

Typically, agreements to raise the limit come about with bipartisan support although both Democrats and Republicans have tried to gain advantage in previous debt crunches.

This time it was too close for comfort — business leaders told President Biden last week that the failure to reach a deal was already hurting the economy.

For now, a longer term agreement to raise the debt limit remains a necessity. There simply is no choice.

That’s not to say there shouldn’t be a debate about how much additional debt the nation might incur through passage of any of the infrastructure proposals of President Biden. That debate and those votes will come in due time. The national debt won’t disappear in December. Both parties should work towards reducing the nation’s debt as the coronavirus increasingly becomes manageable.

Failure to raise the debt limit in December and a default by the United States could have catastrophic effects on the economy. The stock and bond markets almost certainly would tumble — some experts believe a recession would be almost certain. In any case, a default would forever damage the reputation and credit of the United States.

Our enemies, full of glee, would put quick use to a default in order to gain world influence at our expense.

Both parties need to keep talking and drop the urge to make the other side pay politically over the debt ceiling. Congress is elected to serve the needs of the people — and one key need of all Americans is a stable economy.

Although imperfect, negotiations on an extension of the debt ceiling before the last minute in December would mean Congress is meeting its obligations to the people.

