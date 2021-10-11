CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Rare automatic double ruling aids lucky Red Sox

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- The book of Official Baseball Rules covers a lot of ground in its nearly 200 pages. Even the plays nobody has seen before. Umpires didn't have to dig too deep to find a ruling for a bizarre bounce in Sunday's Red Sox-Rays AL Division Series Game 3, when Kevin Kiermaier's 13th-inning flyball kicked against Fenway Park's short right field wall, skipped off outfielder Hunter Renfroe and flew right back over the barrier and into the bullpens.

