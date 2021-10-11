Leslie Gilmore Jr. , 90, of Owensboro took a breath on Saturday, October 9, 2021 and his lungs were completely filled for the first time in many years as he stepped into Heaven. He was born in Daviess County on June 8, 1931 to the late Leslie H. Gilmore, Sr. and Lalia Elliott Gilmore. Leslie was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum where he worked for 23 years and was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded to Glory by his beautiful wife of 44 years, Virginia Jo Deason Gilmore, on February 13, 2006; his daughter, Debbie Jones; daughter-in-law, Pat Gilmore; and a grandson, Doug Gilmore Jr.