Laverne Wallis, 77, of Owensboro died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Millstone, Kentucky on November 21, 1943 to the late Roy Jones and Verna Lumpkins Jones. Laverne was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church and was retired from Frantz Building Services. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward McCallister in 1982; her second husband, Charles Wallis, in 2007; a grandson, Steven Calloway; and siblings, Albert Jones, Rosemary Grady, Harold Jones, and David Jones.