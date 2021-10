Pick who you think is a nincompoop this week. This is supposed to be fun, relax and enjoy. Bashaud Breeland - Why is Bashaud a nincompoop? Two reasons Bashaud is a nincompoop this week. First, he had a DPI penalty called on him and the boo birds were signing at US Bank Stadium. Those boos were likely more for the refs, but Bashaud is a little sensitive these days. He stars asking for louder boos, not a good look for the worst rated CB in the league. Second, after the game he tweets out some ridiculously lewd comment towards the fans that aren’t happy. Hopefully we don’t see much more of Breeland on or off the field. Hope you enjoyed getting run over by D’Andre Swift.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO