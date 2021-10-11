China renews ban on imports of some UK beef over 'mad cow' case

BEIJING (Reuters) -China customs said on Monday it has banned the import of British beef from cattle under 30 months of age due to a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or ‘mad cow’ disease, in the country last month.

The ban took effect from Sept. 29, according to a statement on the official Wechat account of the General Administration of Customs.

The move comes even as China has yet to restart buying beef from the United Kingdom after agreeing in 2019 to lift a ban on British beef imposed in the 1990s during earlier outbreaks of mad cow disease.

China also suspended imports of beef from Brazil, its top supplier, in early September after Brazil reported two cases of atypical mad cow disease.