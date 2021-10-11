CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

ITZY Lia Draws Concerns After Falling on a Slippery Stage During Performance for '2021 Gangnam Festival'

By Eunice Dawson
kpopstarz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop girl group ITZY decorated the 2021 Gangnam Festival with their amazing performance amid the wet floor due to the rain. Although the members handled the whole stage professionally, K-pop fans couldn't help but worry when Lia fell on the stage while dancing passionately. On October 10, numerous K-pop groups...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil transported to hospital after falling off stage during concert: report

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after falling off the stage during a performance, according to reports. The 60-year-old rocker was performing at a concert at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to TMZ, Neil had already completed a few songs before he stepped to the edge of the stage and tumbled off of it, landing on cement.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
kpopstarz.com

NCT Jaehyun Net Worth — How Rich is the ‘Cherry Bomb’ Singer?

Jaehyun is one of the most popular members of NCT. With that in mind, have you ever wondered how much money the idol has made? If yes, then keep on reading to find out the idol's net worth and how he made his money!. NCT Jaehyun Net Worth. Jaehyun first...
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

K-pop Radar Selects BLACKPINK Lisa as 'Artist of the Month' for September 2021

BLACKPINK Lisa, who established her own name in the music industry, achieved new feats as a solo artist! On the 15th, fandom data observing platform K-pop Radar selected the "LALISA" singer as the "Artist of the Month" for September!. According to K-pop Radar, "Lisa's first solo debut song 'LALISA' has...
MUSIC
Deadline

Rocker Vince Neil Breaks Ribs In Fall From Stage During Festival

Calling Dr. Feelgood… 60-year-old rocker Vine Neil broke his ribs Friday night after falling off the stage onto concrete. He was performing at the Monsters in the Mountain Fest in Pigeon Forge, Tenn Video shows Neil walking to the front of the stage, but apparently he didn’t notice a small gap in the stage. He was encouraging the crowd to clap when he dropped out of view. “The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell,” the singer’s bassist, Dana Strum, told the crowd. He added that Neil “can’t breathe” and will be “dealt with medically.” Neil is best known as the lead singer of Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, including seven platinum or multi-platinum certifications, and nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 Billboard 200 chart. That total includes 1989’s Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe’s only album to reach number one.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itzy#Health And Safety#Laboum#Super Junior Leeteuk#Gangnam Gu#Midzy
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
WCVB

Performer killed in accident on stage during opera

A performer at Moscow's renowned Bolshoi Theatre was killed on Saturday in an accident on stage during an opera. The Bolshoi, one of Russia's most prestigious theaters, said the incident occurred during a set change in Sadko, an opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Moscow's prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, and the Tverskoy Inter-district Investigation Department is conducting a pre-investigation check at the scene.
ENTERTAINMENT
POPSUGAR

Karrueche Tran's Skirt Was a Broken-Down Blazer Held Together by 1 Single Button

In a sea of celebrities in Hollywood, be like Karrueche Tran and let loose on the red carpet. On Oct. 13, the actress and model attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles where she exuded confidence and fabulousness in a sexy black-and-white set from Lionne Clothing. Karrueche's ensemble was right off the brand's FW21 RTW runway, and she brought the outfit to life with her poses and ear-to-ear smiles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.” The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and...
THEATER & DANCE
coloradomusic.org

Parents of High School Students Started a Petition to Remove a Principal Who Loves Classic Heavy Metal Band Iron Maiden

Photo: Iron Maiden [Oh, for pity’s sake! Someone else hasn’t studied history.] By Sarah Al-Arshani, Insider | Parents of high school students in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada have started a petition to remove a school official because of the classic heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Close to 400 people have signed the http://Change.org petition to transfer Eden High School Principal Sharon Burns.
HIGH SCHOOL
allkpop.com

Netizens are impressed with SHINee member Key's professionalism after he kept 'this' a secret from viewers during his 'Bad Love' stage performance

Netizens were impressed with SHINee's Key for his professionalism shown during his recent stage performance of "Bad Love". On a recent online community forum, one netizen created a post titled, "The secret that SHINEE's Key kept during his music broadcast." Here, the netizen posted two gifs that revealed what 'secret' Key had kept during his recent performance of his solo track "Bad Love" on Mnet's music show 'M Countdown'.
CELEBRITIES
centraloregondaily.com

Fall Festival draws excited crowds, artists to Downtown Bend

Downtown Bend was already looking festive and ready for fall, with the leaves on the trees changing from green to yellow and orange. Fall Festival sealed the deal over the weekend, however, with the arrival of fine artists, food, family activities, live music, and more. Under a clear blue sky...
BEND, OR
Digital Collegian

Penn State Centre Stage presents its kickoff performance of fall season with a play shrouded in mystery, self-discovery

A dead dog lies silently on the stage, with a pitch fork jammed through its rib cage. The lights go down and soon return as the cast begins to parade onto the stage. Surrounded by the ensemble, the dog brings together every actor in the show and presents the audience with a chance to meet some of the characters they will portray, each of which are brimming with differing emotional reactions to the grisly sight before them.
THEATER & DANCE
kpopstarz.com

These K-Pop Idols Are Also Amazing at Cooking

These nine K-pop idols are not only talented in singing, dancing and rapping — they are also amazing chefs!. Taeyeon is said to be a master of desserts. The idol can make pastries that are as pretty as her! Taeyeon is a known homebody and one of the things she enjoys doing the most at home is baking. After several attempts at making different pastries, the idol has become a master at breads and cakes!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy