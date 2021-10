#TreatRedVelvetBetter and #WhereIsRedVelvet trends on Twitter with people slamming SM Entertainment for allegedly mistreating Red Velvet. Keep reading for all the details!. On October 4, #TreatRedVelvetBetter and #WhereIsRedVelvet started trending on Twitter. Many people took to the platform to complain about SM Entertainment's lack of group activities for Red Velvet. People pointed out that when the girl group promoted Queedom, they only promoted for two weeks. In those two weeks, people noted that they did not get enough content to make up for the nearly two-year hiatus of the group.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO