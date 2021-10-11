CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Let Abu Zubaydah testify about years of U.S. torture

By Opinion, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 5 days ago

Supreme Court justices appeared to agree on Wednesday that it’s time for the longest-held U.S. detainee at Guantánamo Bay to tell his story in court. The prisoner, Zain al-Abidine Muhamm

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Lies and torture cover-up: U.S. state secrets doctrine is a fraud

“Three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead.”. — Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790) Last week, President George W. Bush’s torture regime reared its head in an unusual argument before the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2002, Abu Zubaydah was captured by a militia in Pakistan and handed over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoner#Detainee#U S#Dominion Post
BBC

Abu Zubaydah: Top US court to rule on test case over state secrecy

An ex-CIA officer turned whistleblower against torture has called for the release of a suspected terrorist he captured nearly 20 years ago. John Kiriakou told the BBC that the torture and imprisonment of al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah has been "more than adequate punishment". The call for Mr Zubaydah's release from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor Demand ‘Straight Answer’ About Whether Guantánamo Prisoner Can Testify About Torture at CIA ‘Black Sites’

The Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments Wednesday in United States v. Zubaydah, a case begun by the Donald Trump administration and continued under President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice over whether the federal government must disclose information about secret overseas CIA prisons known as “black sites.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
goodmorningpost.com

The Taliban are reportedly intending to announce secondary schools for girls very soon, according to a UN official

According to a top UN official, the Taliban has promised him that “very soon” all Afghan girls will be able to attend secondary schools. Balkh, Jawzjan, and Samangan in the northwest, Kunduz in the northeast, and Urozgan in the southwest, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, who visited Kabul last week, have permitted girls to attend secondary school.
WORLD
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
3K+
Followers
112
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy