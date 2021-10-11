Wasserman Schultz Says Facebook is ‘Playing Word Games’
Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have expressed concerns over social media sites like Facebook, and tension increased after Facebook’s most recent outage that lasted hours. Coupled with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifying before the U.S. Senate and more than 50 Attorney Generals signing a letter approving of a Senatorial probe into the social media company, the relationship between lawmakers and Facebook has only become more strained. After a recent interview between Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs, and George Stephanopoulos, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) accused the tech company of ‘playing word games.’floridianpress.com
