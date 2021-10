With the rapid spike in value and interest in NFTs, it seems like the market has seen it all. But one Australian NFT marketplace called NFT STARS proves it has much to offer yet and surprises its community with exclusive drops, its own NFT collection and multi-chain functionality. In the three months since its launch in July 2021, NFT STARS has held several successful auctions, resulting in final price tags as high as 229 ETH, assisted multiple artists with their NFT debut and its own NFT collection was sold out in 10 minutes.

ARTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO