CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and is a key part of the rebuild, insists Fabio Paratici... and Spurs chief insists Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic is 'not in our plans... for now'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurs transfer chief Fabio Paratici has insisted that Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and is part of the club's re-build plans despite the England captain's attempts to leave North London last summer. Kane, 28, was the subject of strong interest from Manchester City, with the Premier League champions linked with a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd quartet

Chelsea open to re-signing Hazard (El Nacional) Tottenham target Morata as potential Kane replacement (Fichajes) There is, according to football.london, no chance of Alexandre Lacazette signing a new contract at Arsenal. With his current deal due to expire in the summer of 2022, a sale of the France international striker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool turn to Fiorentina contract rebel Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool are interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 21 year-old has rejected an offer from Fiorentina in recent days that would've made him the highest paid player in the club's history. Instead, there's an acceptance Vlahovic will have to be sold in 2022, with his current deal now having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Spurs staff are lining up Troy Parrott as Harry Kane replacement

Spurs staff identify Parrott as Kane replacement. Troy Parrott is being lined up as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur as he continues to impress on loan at MK Dons. The 19-year-old Dubliner has made four first-team appearances for Tottenham and is now enjoying a third loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Harry Kane
SkySports

Fabio Paratici: Tottenham's managing director of football planning for long-term

Fabio Paratici says he is committed to a long-term project at Tottenham and insists all the conditions are in place for something "really, really big". Tottenham's managing director of football has been handed the responsibility of guiding Spurs back to the top table of English football where they dined when Mauricio Pochettino was at the club from the mid-2010s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham building something ‘really, really big’, Fabio Paratici insists

Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici insists all the conditions are in place for the club to build something “really, really big”.The Italian has been handed the responsibility of guiding Spurs back to the top table of English football where they dined when Mauricio Pochettino was at the club from the mid-2010s.The slide since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 has been alarming and Paratici was brought to the club in July after he turned Juventus into one of the European super powers during his 11-year stay.This seems a much bigger job as Spurs do not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiorentina#Juventus#England#Spurs
chatsports.com

Manchester City want a Sergio Aguero replacement, Tottenham look for a Harry Kane foil and Arsenal might have to replace Alexandre Lacazette... the clubs that need £77m striker Dusan Vlahovic after the star rejects new Fiorentina deal

Exciting Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic looks set to be on the way out of the club next summer after rejecting a contract extension. The 21-year-old is one of the most in-demand players across Europe with clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham all registering interest. Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham chief Paratici lifts lid on Juventus link with Icardi

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici insists there was little chance of Juventus signing PSG striker Mauro Icardi. The former Inter Milan ace has long been linked with the Bianconeri, but Paratici insists they were never close to landing the striker while he was in charge. “He was never close to Juve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Tottenham chief Paratici: Bellingham spent time at Juventus before BVB move

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici admits Jude Bellingham spent time at Juventus before signing for Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham left Birmingham City for BVB last year. Discussing Juve missing out on Erling Haaland, for Bianconeri chief Paratici said: "Haaland could have come to us at the time of Molde but he chose Salzburg and then Borussia Dortmund, where he would have immediately had more space.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

“We’re happy with our choice” – Tottenham Hotspur club chief says Harry Kane is happy to be part of the rebuild

Throughout the entire summer, Harry Kane saw his name connected to a possible move to Manchester City, but a move to the Premier League rival never materialized. Now the 28-year-old remains with his boyhood club, and Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici spoke in an interview with The Sun, and the Tottenham Hotspur is ready to be part of the rebuild, says the club chief.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southgate insists England can help spark Tottenham striker Kane's form

England coach Gareth Southgate insists the national team can help spark Tottenham striker Harry Kane's goalscoring form. The Three Lions captain is yet to score in the Premier League this season after seeing a dream move to Manchester City collapse. He has looked a shadow of himself under Spurs manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Harry Kane acknowledges dip in form but insists he's giving '110%'

England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has admitted that his performances 'haven't been there' for club and country this season, but played down any suggestions that his poor form is due to a failed move to Manchester City in the summer. The 28-year-old looked set to join the Citizens...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​PSG threaten Spurs, Man City plans for Fiorentina ace Vlahovic

PSG have reportedly looked into Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic as a transfer target. The 21-year-old is being linked with teams that include Tottenham and Manchester City. Vlahovic is excelling in Serie A, managing four goals and one assist so far this season. According to Le 10 Sport, PSG are assessing...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy