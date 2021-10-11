Harry Kane 'loves Tottenham' and is a key part of the rebuild, insists Fabio Paratici... and Spurs chief insists Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic is 'not in our plans... for now'

Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici insists all the conditions are in place for the club to build something “really, really big”.The Italian has been handed the responsibility of guiding Spurs back to the top table of English football where they dined when Mauricio Pochettino was at the club from the mid-2010s.The slide since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 has been alarming and Paratici was brought to the club in July after he turned Juventus into one of the European super powers during his 11-year stay.This seems a much bigger job as Spurs do not have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO