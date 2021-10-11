CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Man dies after bystanders beat, drag him from truck he used to try and run them down, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DY7u_0cNKtDD600

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — A man was dragged from his pickup truck and beaten to death early Saturday morning by a crowd of bystanders who claimed that the driver attempted to run them down on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The man, identified by the coroner’s office as 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos, died of apparent blunt force trauma, the Los Angeles Times reported, noting an autopsy will be performed to confirm the official cause of death.

According to authorities, Santos was asked to leave Rock It Sports Lounge and Grill on Hawthorne Boulevard because of an earlier altercation inside the business, KCAL reported.

Instead of leaving, Santos allegedly climbed into his truck, accelerated onto a sidewalk and nearly ran down several patrons, the Times reported.

According to KTLA, police believe the people outside the bar tried to pull Santos from the truck, but he was able to accelerate away until he slammed into the wall of a nearby liquor store.

When the crowd again tried to extract Santos from his truck, a fight broke out, the sheriff’s department told the TV station.

Santos was found dead outside the sports bar at around 2:10 a.m., and his family confirmed his death to KTLA.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made, but authorities have identified four people involved in the fight who are cooperating with investigators, KCAL reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Man with 37 arrests jailed by NYC police after chasing woman to her apartment

NEW YORK — Police in New York City arrested a man on suspicion of attempted burglary after he chased a woman to her apartment in September, authorities said. Orisha Luckey, 41, was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with attempted burglary, harassment and criminal trespassing, WCBS reported. Luckey was arrested 37 times before the Sept. 23 incident, officials with the New York Police Department said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Florida man accused of standing in girl’s room after break-in

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of breaking into a family’s home and then standing in the doorway of a sleeping girl’s room for several minutes, authorities said. Thomas Martin Marnets, 52, of Longwood, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, according to Pasco...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
KRMG

One taken to hospital after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting near 5th and South Utica around 2 p.m. Police said they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound. They also found several bullet casings at the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — (AP) — A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the...
UPPER DARBY, PA
KRMG

Dramatic video shows Amtrak train slamming into semi-truck car hauler

THACKERVILLE, Okla. — A dramatic video captured the moment an Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck hauling several cars in Oklahoma, sending vehicles and debris flying and injuring several people on board. The incident occurred Friday around 7 p.m. local time in Thackerville, near the Oklahoma-Texas border. Minutes before Amtrak...
THACKERVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Los Angeles Times#Rock It Sports Lounge#Kcal#Ktla#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Amtrak crash: 4 hurt after train crashes into semi carrying cars in Oklahoma

MARIETTA, Okla. — Four people were injured Friday when an Amtrak passenger train hit a stalled tractor-trailer in southern Oklahoma, authorities said. A spokesperson for Amtrak told WFAA the crash happened at about 7 p.m. CDT. There were about 110 passengers and crew members on the train when the crash occurred, the television station reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and...
ALBANY, NY
KRMG

Norway to review police handling of bow-and-arrow attack

HELSINKI — (AP) — Norwegian authorities are commissioning an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three in the town of Kongsberg this week. Norway's domestic intelligence agency, known by the acronym PST, said Saturday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy