Maybe it's year after year of easy covers, no sweats, good injury luck and playmakers who were just better than the guys on the other side. The college football gods got tired of seeing some things come seemingly easy for this squad during the regular season. Or maybe it's just this team can't find its fastball. Every year is different. Youth plays a huge role. The offensive line has struggled, and the defense has had to carry a massive burden.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO