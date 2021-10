There are losers and then there are losers. It’s fun when a team like the Jets is terrible, because that’s how the universe ought to be. It’s fun when the Jaguars lose, for obvious reasons. But the winless Lions are something different. Something more sympathetic. They’ve played hard, scrappy football, hanging in there with better teams but coming up short. Dan Campbell is a living cartoon who seems to be a decently smart, aggressive coach, and is well-liked by his players. They deserve better. But the Lions are the Lions.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO