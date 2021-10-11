CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Songwriting Workshops Build Strength and Resilience Through Music

By ACA Press Release
Williston Daily Herald
 5 days ago

In a partnership with Cook Inlet Housing Authority and Anchorage Concert Association, Alaskan singer-songwriter Rosie Rush brings a series of songwriting workshops to The Nave. This program will focus on basic skills of writing songs and music, with each class focusing on different parts of the process such as the use of groove, harmony, melody, and lyric writing while creating a safe and welcoming environment. This workshop is open to anyone but geared towards young people new to the songwriting process, instruments aren’t necessary.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
denverite.com

Through a new musical art collaboration about love and death, BRDG Project aims to build bridges between opera, art and audience

The BRDG Project (pronounced “bridge project”) opened in January 2021 in a three-gallery space at the foot of the Highlands pedestrian bridge, an appropriate location for an arts space that — per its press materials — is devoted to bridging “artist, gallery, and community together to create an accessible and unique space for contemporary expression.”
VISUAL ART
North Dallas Gazette

WiNGS walks alongside women as they build resiliency and imagine possibilities

WiNGS – a 113-year-old organization that empowers women, fights poverty and impacts generations – has released its 2020-2021 Impact Report. Even amid the disproportionate and unprecedented challenges that women faced over the past year, the report highlights the resilience and fortitude demonstrated by WiNGS clients to not only weather the storm but achieve and create new goals.
NFL
Cape May County Herald

Building a Resilience to Life

Ever ask yourself what it takes for people you know to be more resilient to their challenges?. I found myself asking what resilience entails and how we can increase resilience, and sought the definition of the term. Simply stated, resilience is bounce-back, the ability to weather tough situations coupled with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Inquirer and Mirror

Finding a voice through music

This article originally appeared in the Oct. 29, 2020 Inquirer and Mirror. From the time he was 4 years old, Joseph Costanzo loved to make music. He would play a small guitar his parents bought for him. As he grew older, he started leaning more into hip-hop. It began as...
NANTUCKET, MA
Axios

Christian music gets top songwriting honor

For the very first time, Nashville's top songwriter is from Christian music, serving as a reminder of the genre's importance to Music City. Ethan Hulse, with Essential Music Publishing, was honored last month as the Nashville Songwriters Association International's Songwriter of the Year. Why it matters: The award isn't a...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Jazz#Arts#Workshops Build Strength#Alaskan#Nave#The Church Of Love
The Pilot-Independent

Songwriting workshop at the Walker Public Library starts Oct. 18

The Walker Public Library announces a partnership with singer, songwriter and musician Kristi Kellogg to provide songwriting workshops this fall. Kellogg has a lifetime of experience as a musician, including professional songwriting for Criterion Music in Nashville. She has performed all over the country as a solo artist and as part of the Kellogg Duo with her husband, Jeff.
WALKER, MN
tsl.news

Turn up the music: 5C singer-songwriters on self-expression, success

Looking for new tracks to add to your playlists? Singer-songwriters at the 5Cs have you covered. From reimagining traditional Ecuadorian songs to performing in indie bands, students on campus are actively involved in creating music. María José Najas PO ’24 and Alex Albrecht CM ’23 both have unique stories of...
CLAREMONT, CA
theexaminernews.com

Decades Later, Singer-Songwriter Returns to Recording Her Music

Sue Larsen no longer has to worry about rushing out of the house each morning to go to work, so she can now indulge herself in her true passion. After years of splitting her attention between her full-time work as a human resources professional and as a singer-songwriter, Larsen retired three years ago at 57, to devote herself full-time to her music career and see where it leads her.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
maroonweekly.com

Bryan Begins the Process: “Music Friendly” Designation Workshop

Bryan’s musical charm provides more than something to do on the weekends. Governor Greg Abbott has announced that a Music Friendly Community workshop will initiate the certification process for Bryan to earn the “Music Friendly” destination title. The Texas Music Office (TMO) and AdventGX will co-host the workshop at The Grand Stafford Theater on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Music
Williston Daily Herald

Williston High School hosts Fall Musical Concert

Williston High School hosted their Fall Musical Concert on Oct 11, featuring the school's orchestra and prep choir. The concert was conducted by Musical Director John Bisbee, with accompaniment by Katie Rooke.
WILLISTON, ND
fox7austin.com

TMO, City of Hutto to host Music Friendly Community workshop

HUTTO, Texas - The Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Hutto will be co-hosting a Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, October 20. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be present to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions. Musicians, venues, and the...
HUTTO, TX
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
coloradomusic.org

Parents of High School Students Started a Petition to Remove a Principal Who Loves Classic Heavy Metal Band Iron Maiden

Photo: Iron Maiden [Oh, for pity’s sake! Someone else hasn’t studied history.] By Sarah Al-Arshani, Insider | Parents of high school students in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada have started a petition to remove a school official because of the classic heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Close to 400 people have signed the http://Change.org petition to transfer Eden High School Principal Sharon Burns.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy